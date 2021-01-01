Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1105 vs 889 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +24%
436
351
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2220
Ryzen 5 1600 +18%
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +27%
2641
2086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8871
Ryzen 5 1600 +41%
12516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +24%
1111
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3794
Ryzen 5 1600 +34%
5076
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
