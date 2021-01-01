Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Intel Core i3 10100
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1105 vs 889 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 1.86 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
2220
Ryzen 5 1600 +18%
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +27%
2641
Ryzen 5 1600
2086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
8871
Ryzen 5 1600 +41%
12516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +24%
1111
Ryzen 5 1600
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
3794
Ryzen 5 1600 +34%
5076

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 11, 2017
Launch price - 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-S Zen
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
25 (48.1%)
27 (51.9%)
Total votes: 52

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i3 10100?
