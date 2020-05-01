Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +25%
455
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +54%
2309
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +33%
2684
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +25%
9030
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +79%
1106
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +56%
4243
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 vs Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 10320 vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U