We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
2309
Ryzen 5 3600X +70%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
9030
Ryzen 5 3600X +104%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1106
Ryzen 5 3600X +16%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
4243
Ryzen 5 3600X +66%
7029

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i3 10100?
