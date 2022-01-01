Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
73
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1433 vs 1045 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 5 5500 +19%
1359
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5646
Ryzen 5 5500 +85%
10462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2639
Ryzen 5 5500 +15%
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8820
Ryzen 5 5500 +121%
19455
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Ryzen 5 5500 +37%
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4264
Ryzen 5 5500 +70%
7263
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
