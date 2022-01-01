Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 5600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
Intel Core i3 10100
AMD Ryzen 5 5600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1531 vs 1045 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1141
Ryzen 5 5600 +33%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
5646
Ryzen 5 5600 +90%
10712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
2639
Ryzen 5 5600 +23%
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
8820
Ryzen 5 5600 +146%
21740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1055
Ryzen 5 5600 +46%
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
4264
Ryzen 5 5600 +82%
7743
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i3 10100?
