Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1104 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1146
Ryzen 5 5600H +20%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5657
Ryzen 5 5600H +77%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2651
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8884
Ryzen 5 5600H +94%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1110
Ryzen 5 5600H +24%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4168
Ryzen 5 5600H +46%
6087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
