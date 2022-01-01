Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i3 10100
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 1104 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1146
Ryzen 5 5600H +20%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
5657
Ryzen 5 5600H +77%
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
2651
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
8884
Ryzen 5 5600H +94%
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1110
Ryzen 5 5600H +24%
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
4168
Ryzen 5 5600H +46%
6087
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i3 10100?
