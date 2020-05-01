Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1099 vs 949 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +12%
446
397
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2264
Ryzen 7 2700 +52%
3443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +19%
2601
2178
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8835
Ryzen 7 2700 +77%
15634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +16%
1099
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4174
Ryzen 7 2700 +51%
6288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
