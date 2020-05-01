Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 7 2700X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700X and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
2264
Ryzen 7 2700X +72%
3890
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
8835
Ryzen 7 2700X +98%
17468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
4174
Ryzen 7 2700X +64%
6837

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 19, 2018
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

