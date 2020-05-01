Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 1105 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Ryzen 7 4700G +12%
496
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2279
Ryzen 7 4700G +108%
4749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1084
Ryzen 7 4700G +12%
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4245
Ryzen 7 4700G +81%
7680
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10100
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
