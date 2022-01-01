Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i3 10100
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10100
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1104 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1146
Ryzen 7 5700G +32%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
5657
Ryzen 7 5700G +149%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
2651
Ryzen 7 5700G +24%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
8884
Ryzen 7 5700G +178%
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1110
Ryzen 7 5700G +42%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100
4168
Ryzen 7 5700G +132%
9689
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i3-10100 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i3 10100
2. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i3 10100
3. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Intel Core i3 10100
4. Intel Core i3 12100F and Intel Core i3 10100
5. Intel Core i3 8100 and Intel Core i3 10100
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
9. Intel Core i7 12700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
10. Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i3 10100?
Promotion
EnglishРусский