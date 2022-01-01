Intel Core i3 10100 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1104 vs 768 points
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +37%
2651
1929
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +262%
8884
2453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +44%
1110
770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +191%
4168
1434
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-10100
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
