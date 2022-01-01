Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Celeron G4900: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs Celeron G4900

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
Intel Celeron G4900
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Celeron G4900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G4900 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1104 vs 768 points
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +37%
2651
Celeron G4900
1929
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +262%
8884
Celeron G4900
2453
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +191%
4168
Celeron G4900
1434
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and Celeron G4900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 April 3, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i3-10100 G4900
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron G4900
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page Intel Celeron G4900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

