Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Celeron G5900: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs Celeron G5900

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
Intel Celeron G5900
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Celeron G5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5900 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.2 TFLOPS
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 829 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 1.1 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +25%
2699
Celeron G5900
2161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +232%
9207
Celeron G5900
2774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +175%
4390
Celeron G5900
1598

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and Celeron G5900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100 G5900
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100 +90%
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron G5900
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 42.7 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page Intel Celeron G5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 10100 vs i5 10400
2. Intel Core i3 10100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
3. Intel Core i3 10100 vs i3 8100
4. Intel Core i3 10100 vs i3 9100F
5. Intel Core i3 10100 vs i5 10400F
6. Intel Celeron G5900 vs Core i3 9100F
7. Intel Celeron G5900 vs Pentium Gold G5400
8. Intel Celeron G5900 vs Celeron G4900

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5900 or Core i3 10100?
EnglishРусский