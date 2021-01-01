Intel Core i3 10100 vs Celeron G5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.2 TFLOPS
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 829 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 1.1 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5613
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +25%
2699
2161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +232%
9207
2774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +32%
1117
844
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +175%
4390
1598
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10100
|G5900
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|42.7 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|Intel Celeron G5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
