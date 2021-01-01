Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Celeron G5905: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs Celeron G5905

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
Intel Celeron G5905
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Celeron G5905

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5905 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.38 vs 0.2 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1108 vs 915 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +229%
5613
Celeron G5905
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +21%
2699
Celeron G5905
2223
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +218%
9207
Celeron G5905
2892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +157%
4390
Celeron G5905
1707

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and Celeron G5905

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 July 19, 2020
Launch price - 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100 G5905
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100 +90%
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron G5905
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i3 10100
2. Intel Core i5 9400F or i3 10100
3. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i3 10100
4. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 10100
5. Intel Core i3 10100F or i3 10100
6. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 or Celeron G5905

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5905 or Core i3 10100?
EnglishРусский