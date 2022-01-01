Intel Core i3 10100 vs Celeron G6900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 46 vs 65 Watt
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 1045 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1140
Celeron G6900 +12%
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +126%
5569
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +2%
2627
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +156%
8759
3422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1037
Celeron G6900 +25%
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +66%
4214
2540
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i3-10100
|G6900
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 710
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|46 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 710
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|Intel Celeron G6900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
