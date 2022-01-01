Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Celeron G6900: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G6900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G6900 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G6900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 46 vs 65 Watt
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1307 vs 1045 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1140
Celeron G6900 +12%
1280
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +126%
5569
Celeron G6900
2462
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +156%
8759
Celeron G6900
3422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100
1037
Celeron G6900 +25%
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +66%
4214
Celeron G6900
2540
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and Celeron G6900

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Alder Lake
Model number i3-10100 G6900
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 710

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 46 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 710
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 8
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron G6900
0.36 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page Intel Celeron G6900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

