Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100 or Intel Core i3 1000NG4: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Intel Core i3 10100
VS
Intel Core i3 1000NG4
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 1000NG4

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 10100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 9 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 March 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i3-10100 i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100 official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10500 and Intel Core i3 10100
2. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i3 10100
3. AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and Intel Core i3 10100
4. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 10100
5. Intel Core i3 10320 and Intel Core i3 10100
6. Intel Core i5 8250U and Intel Core i3 1000NG4
7. Intel Core i5 1030NG7 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4
8. Intel Core i5 8257U and Intel Core i3 1000NG4
9. Intel Core i5 1030G4 and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Intel Core i3 10100?
EnglishРусский