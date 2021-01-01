Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 9 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +27%
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +290%
2304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +29%
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +98%
8988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100 +7%
1096
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100 +89%
3875
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-10100
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
