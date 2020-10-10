Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 6 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Ryzen 3 3300X +9%
496
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2289
Ryzen 3 3300X +3%
2349
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2701
2707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9509
Ryzen 3 3300X +37%
13047
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4101
Ryzen 3 3300X +37%
5621
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|79 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
