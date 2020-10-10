Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 10100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 6 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
9509
Ryzen 3 3300X +37%
13047
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
1101
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
4101
Ryzen 3 3300X +37%
5621

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 April 21, 2020
Launch price 79 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i3 10100F?
