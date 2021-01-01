Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
Intel Core i3 10100F
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 10100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +51%
2300
Ryzen 3 4300U
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +11%
2623
Ryzen 3 4300U
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +14%
8773
Ryzen 3 4300U
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +10%
3695
Ryzen 3 4300U
3347

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 79 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 10100 vs Core i3 10100F
2. Ryzen 3 3100 vs Core i3 10100F
3. Core i3 9100F vs Core i3 10100F
4. Core i5 10400F vs Core i3 10100F
5. Ryzen 5 3500U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
6. Core i5 1135G7 vs Ryzen 3 4300U
7. Ryzen 7 4700U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
8. Ryzen 3 3200U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
9. Ryzen 3 3250U vs Ryzen 3 4300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 10100F?
EnglishРусский