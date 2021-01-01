Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 5
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +6%
451
424
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +51%
2300
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +11%
2623
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +14%
8773
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +3%
1079
1045
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +10%
3695
3347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|79 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
