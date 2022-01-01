Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
Intel Core i3 10100F
AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 10100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
5571
Ryzen 5 4600G +67%
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
8782
Ryzen 5 4600G +76%
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
4238
Ryzen 5 4600G +37%
5807
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100F
n/a
Ryzen 5 4600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Promotion
