Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G VS Intel Core i3 10100F AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4350G and 10100F Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6

Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 10, 2020 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Zen 2 Model number i3-10100F - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 38x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 6 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1700 MHz Shading Units - 384 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 6 TGP - 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 10100F n/a Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 0.85 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12