Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1138
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5571
5957
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +1%
2602
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8782
Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G +27%
11181
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +2%
1121
1102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4238
4580
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
