Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +21%
453
374
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2289
Ryzen 5 2600 +21%
2767
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +18%
2701
2289
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9509
Ryzen 5 2600 +39%
13258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +10%
1101
997
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4101
Ryzen 5 2600 +35%
5556
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|79 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
