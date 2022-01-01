Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Ryzen 5 2600X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
Intel Core i3 10100F
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600X and 10100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
5657
Ryzen 5 2600X +33%
7541
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
8911
Ryzen 5 2600X +58%
14069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
4188
Ryzen 5 2600X +37%
5726
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 April 19, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i3 10100F?
