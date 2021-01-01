Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
Intel Core i3 10100F
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 10100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 913 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +16%
2300
Ryzen 5 3400G
1977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +10%
2623
Ryzen 5 3400G
2394
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 79 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i3 10100F?
