Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Ryzen 5 5500U +3%
1173
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5646
Ryzen 5 5500U +26%
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +5%
2606
2480
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8898
Ryzen 5 5500U +48%
13184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +1%
1129
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4306
Ryzen 5 5500U +15%
4959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
