Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i3 10100F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10100F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1511 vs 1100 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
1146
Ryzen 5 5600G +30%
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
5657
Ryzen 5 5600G +99%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
2609
Ryzen 5 5600G +23%
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
8911
Ryzen 5 5600G +124%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
1111
Ryzen 5 5600G +37%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
4188
Ryzen 5 5600G +83%
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i3 10100F?
