Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1131 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1133
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5593
Ryzen 5 5600X +111%
11799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2605
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
3377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8808
Ryzen 5 5600X +150%
22019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1121
Ryzen 5 5600X +47%
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4420
Ryzen 5 5600X +90%
8410
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
