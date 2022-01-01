Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i3 10100F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 10100F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1131 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
1133
Ryzen 5 5600X +36%
1538
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
5593
Ryzen 5 5600X +111%
11799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
2605
Ryzen 5 5600X +30%
3377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
8808
Ryzen 5 5600X +150%
22019
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F
1121
Ryzen 5 5600X +47%
1644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F
4420
Ryzen 5 5600X +90%
8410
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 10, 2020 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Vermeer
Model number i3-10100F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 10100F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i3 10100F or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
3. Intel Core i3 10100F or Intel Core i3 9100F
4. Intel Core i3 10100F or Intel Core i5 10400F
5. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 10600K
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Apple M1 Pro

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i3 10100F?
EnglishРусский