Intel Core i3 10100F vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +9%
451
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +145%
2300
939
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +13%
2623
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +67%
8773
5244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100F +9%
1079
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100F +92%
3695
1921
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 10, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|79 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-10100F
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1