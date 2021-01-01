Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100F or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100F vs i3 10100

Intel Core i3 10100F
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 10100F against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 10100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100F and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 10, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 79 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100F i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100F official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100 or i3 10100F?
