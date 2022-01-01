Intel Core i3 10100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U VS Intel Core i3 10100T AMD Ryzen 3 5300U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 10100T against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5300U and 10100T Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Newer - released 9-months later

Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 25 vs 35 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100T and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 30, 2020 January 12, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Lucienne Model number i3-10100T - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 26x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 25-35 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i3 10100T 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 3 5300U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 10100T official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12