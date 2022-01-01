Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100T or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i3 10100T
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i3 10100T
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 10100T against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 10100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 25 vs 35 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100T +10%
5136
Ryzen 3 5300U
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100T
7418
Ryzen 3 5300U +37%
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100T and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 30, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Lucienne
Model number i3-10100T -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 25-35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10100T
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100T official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 10100T?
