Intel Core i3 10100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 10100T against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 25 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1085
Ryzen 3 5300U +3%
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100T +10%
5136
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
Ryzen 3 5300U +4%
2421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7418
Ryzen 3 5300U +37%
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
999
Ryzen 3 5300U +4%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100T +1%
3734
3683
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 30, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i3-10100T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|25-35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2