Intel Core i3 10100T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i3 10100T (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
Ryzen 5 3400G +110%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1980
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10100T +5%
1035
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3537
Ryzen 5 3400G +11%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 30, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|122 USD
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10100T
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
