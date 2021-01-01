Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100T or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10100T vs i3 1005G1

Intel Core i3 10100T
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 10100T
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 10100T with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 10100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10100T and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 30, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 122 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number i3-10100T i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 25-35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10100T official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 10100T or Core i3 10100
2. Core i3 10100T or Ryzen 3 4300U
3. Core i3 10100T or Core i3 9100T
4. Core i3 10100T or Core i5 10500T
5. Core i3 1005G1 or Core i7 1065G7
6. Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Core i3 1005G1 or Core i5 1135G7
8. Core i3 1005G1 or Core i5 1035G1
9. Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 3 4300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 10100T?
EnglishРусский