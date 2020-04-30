Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10100T or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i3 10100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100T
1980
Core i3 10100 +17%
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10100T
3537
Core i3 10100 +20%
4243

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 122 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-10100T i3-10100
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Official site Intel Core i3 10100T official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

