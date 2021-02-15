Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
77
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +3%
459
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +2%
2381
2329
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +9%
2693
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9060
Ryzen 3 3100 +31%
11873
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 3 3100 +3%
1174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4011
Ryzen 3 3100 +24%
4974
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|97 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
