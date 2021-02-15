Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1131 vs 870 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +18%
459
390
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +61%
2371
1472
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +20%
2701
2256
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +24%
8986
7257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +31%
1146
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +45%
4037
2785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|97 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
