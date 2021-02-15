Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1131 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9060
Ryzen 3 3300X +41%
12800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1137
Ryzen 3 3300X +11%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4011
Ryzen 3 3300X +20%
4822

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 April 21, 2020
Launch price 97 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i3 10105F?
