Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4350G and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 6
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1700 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 6
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G or Intel Core i3 10105F?
