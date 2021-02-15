Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1131 vs 973 points
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
2371
Ryzen 5 2600 +16%
2760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +19%
2701
Ryzen 5 2600
2266
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
8986
Ryzen 5 2600 +49%
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4037
Ryzen 5 2600 +26%
5067

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 September 11, 2018
Launch price 97 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i3 10105F?
