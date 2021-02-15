Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1131 vs 973 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +21%
459
380
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2371
Ryzen 5 2600 +16%
2760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +19%
2701
2266
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8986
Ryzen 5 2600 +49%
13350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +17%
1146
982
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4037
Ryzen 5 2600 +26%
5067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|97 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1