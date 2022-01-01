Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1143 vs 951 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +19%
5754
Ryzen 5 3400G
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +13%
2699
Ryzen 5 3400G
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +16%
4427
Ryzen 5 3400G
3817
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Picasso
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 704
TMUs - 44
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 11
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a
Ryzen 5 3400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12400 or i3 10105F
2. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 10105F
3. Intel Core i5 10400F or i3 10105F
4. Intel Core i5 9400F or i3 10105F
5. Intel Core i3 10100F or i3 10105F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3400G
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 3400G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 5 3400G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Ryzen 5 3400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i3 10105F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский