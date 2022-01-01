Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G VS Intel Core i3 10105F AMD Ryzen 5 3400G We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3400G and 10105F Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1143 vs 951 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released February 15, 2021 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Picasso Model number i3-10105F - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 11 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 37x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 11 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz Shading Units - 704 TMUs - 44 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 11 TGP - 65 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 10105F n/a Ryzen 5 3400G 1.746 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 8