Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1266 vs 1131 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
2381
Ryzen 5 3600 +51%
3605
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9060
Ryzen 5 3600 +100%
18155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1137
Ryzen 5 3600 +12%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4011
Ryzen 5 3600 +68%
6728

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 97 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i3 10105F?
