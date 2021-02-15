Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1309 vs 1131 points
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9060
Ryzen 5 3600XT +111%
19107
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 July 7, 2020
Launch price 97 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i3 10105F vs Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i3 10105F vs Ryzen 3 3300X
3. Core i3 10105F vs Core i5 10400F
4. Core i3 10105F vs Core i5 11400F
5. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 7 3700X
6. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 9 3900X
7. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Core i5 10600
8. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X
9. Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Ryzen 7 3800XT

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i3 10105F?
EnglishРусский