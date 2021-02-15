Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1309 vs 1131 points
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Ryzen 5 3600XT +13%
519
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2381
Ryzen 5 3600XT +71%
4071
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2693
Ryzen 5 3600XT +6%
2843
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9060
Ryzen 5 3600XT +111%
19107
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 5 3600XT +15%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4011
Ryzen 5 3600XT +67%
6703
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|97 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
