Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 10105F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i3 10105F – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
5741
Ryzen 5 5500U +24%
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9167
Ryzen 5 5500U +44%
13184
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4335
Ryzen 5 5500U +14%
4959
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Lucienne
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket LGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i3 10105F?
Promotion
