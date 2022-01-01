Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 10105F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1520 vs 1146 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1163
Ryzen 5 5600G +28%
1483
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
5708
Ryzen 5 5600G +95%
11119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
2677
Ryzen 5 5600G +18%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9134
Ryzen 5 5600G +116%
19740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1144
Ryzen 5 5600G +32%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4457
Ryzen 5 5600G +75%
7821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Cezanne
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

