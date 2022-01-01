Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10105F or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i3 10105F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i3 10105F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 10105F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1146 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1163
Ryzen 5 5600X +32%
1536
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
5708
Ryzen 5 5600X +107%
11828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
2677
Ryzen 5 5600X +26%
3372
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
9134
Ryzen 5 5600X +142%
22089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F
1144
Ryzen 5 5600X +43%
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F
4457
Ryzen 5 5600X +89%
8406
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10105F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 15, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Vermeer
Model number i3-10105F -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10105F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i3 10105F vs Intel Core i7 7700K
3. Intel Core i3 10105F vs Intel Core i5 9400F
4. Intel Core i3 10105F vs Intel Core i5 10400F
5. Intel Core i3 10105F vs Intel Core i3 10100F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i5 10600
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i3 10105F?
EnglishРусский