Intel Core i3 10105F vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1170
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5754
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +62%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +1%
2699
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9188
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +80%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1149
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4427
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +48%
6570
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1