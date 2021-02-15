Intel Core i3 10105F vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 10105F against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +1%
459
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +3%
2381
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +1%
2693
2670
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9060
9023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10105F +2%
1137
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10105F +6%
4011
3779
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 15, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|97 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-10105F
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
