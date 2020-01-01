Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Core i3 10110U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2200G and 10110U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 972 vs 867 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +14%
2385
Ryzen 3 2200G
2090
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
4145
Ryzen 3 2200G +66%
6872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
1927
Ryzen 3 2200G +53%
2952

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Model number i3-10110U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

