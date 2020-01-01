Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 972 vs 867 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +31%
404
308
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
756
Ryzen 3 2200G +74%
1317
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +14%
2385
2090
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4145
Ryzen 3 2200G +66%
6872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +13%
977
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1927
Ryzen 3 2200G +53%
2952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
