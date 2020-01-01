Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +115%
404
188
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +41%
765
544
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +40%
2367
1687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +12%
4076
3631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +48%
884
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +41%
1773
1260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
