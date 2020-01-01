Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200GE – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
750
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +5%
2333
2217
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4022
Ryzen 3 3200GE +86%
7482
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
867
Ryzen 3 3200GE +4%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1725
Ryzen 3 3200GE +52%
2623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|1MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
