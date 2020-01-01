Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
765
Ryzen 3 3300X +206%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U
2367
Ryzen 3 3300X +16%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
4076
Ryzen 3 3300X +216%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U
1773
Ryzen 3 3300X +214%
5570

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 April 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-10110U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

