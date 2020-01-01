Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +13%
404
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
765
Ryzen 5 2500U +71%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +26%
2367
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4076
Ryzen 5 2500U +65%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +12%
884
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1773
Ryzen 5 2500U +57%
2789
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
