Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Ryzen 5 3400G +4%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
765
Ryzen 5 3400G +158%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2367
Ryzen 5 3400G +1%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4076
Ryzen 5 3400G +133%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
884
Ryzen 5 3400G +12%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1773
Ryzen 5 3400G +122%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-10110U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1